A Wildfire is about to spread as HTC has recently launched the Wildfire X phone in India. A new product teaser was released the other day with a hint of what’s coming. We’ve known about a new-gen of HTC Wildfire Android phones are set to launch in Russia and today, we’re learning a new model is rolling out in India. This only means HTC has re-entered India after being quiet for so long. That report HTC may enter India through licensing turned out to be true.

In a special partnership with InOne Smart Technology (Lava), HTC has launched the HTC Wildfire X. It’s another budget-friendly Android phone that we’re assuming was the HTC Wildfire E leaked a few weeks ago. The $140 (₹9,999) runs on MediaTek Helio P22.

As promised, the HTC Wildfire X is now listed on Flipkart. It was previously sighted on the Android Enterprise Recommended website and Google Play Console Device Catalog and now it’s up for purchase on the Indian e-commerce site. It’s an exclusive offering from InOne Smart Technology and HTC. The latter has given the other company license to market the device as an HTC phone.

The practice is nothing new especially in India where bigger and more known OEMs are licensing other firms to distribute their products. HTC was previously looking into working with other brands like Karbonn or Micromax but Lava has clearly won.

The HTC Wildfire X comes equipped with a large 6.22-inch IPS LCD screen, 1520 x 720 resolution, a waterdrop notch, MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 128GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, and a 3300mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone comes with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is already powered with AI technology and Android 9 Pie out of the box.

When it comes to imaging, there is a triple rear camera system that includes a 12MP 1.25μm main sensor, 8MP sensor with 2X optical zoom, and a 5MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP selfie shooter placed within the notch. The base model costs ₹9,999 ($140) while the 4GB/128GB variant is ₹12,999 ($183).