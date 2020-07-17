HTC has been busy the past couple of months, rolling out new phones. We remember the HTC Desire 20 Pro and the HTC U20 5G being introduced last month. Well, before these two, HTC has been silent. Only teasers and leaks were available especially after we learned the Elevate community program had been discontinued. A new HTC 5G phone and a new HTC Vive are expected to roll out this year. There is also the HTC Wildfire E2 as some specifications appeared on the Google Play Console according to Pricebaba.

There is no official announcement yet but the HTC Wildfire E2 is said to run on Helio P22 and 4GB of RAM. The information has been sighted on the Google Play Console. It won’t be the only new phone as a Wildfire E2 Plus has also been spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission before.

The HTC Wildfire E phones may be released soon. It was October 2019 when the Wildfire E2 and E2 Plus appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website. They should be announced in the near future.

The two may follow the HTC Wildfire X from last year. It was announced in India as an exclusive offering from FlipKart, running on the same MediaTek Helio P22 processor. We remember it also being sighted on the Google Play Console Device Catalog so the HTC Wildfire E series could be almost ready for launch.

The HTC Wildfire E2 on the Google Play Console shows the following specs: 6.2-inch screen, 720 x 1520 HD+ resolution, 320ppi, 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a fingerprint scanner. The phone will also run on Android 10 OS. There is no mention of imaging specs but we can assume multiple cameras on the rear–triple or quad. Design-wise, the power button and the volume rocker are placed on the right edge of the smartphone.