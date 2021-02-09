We may not hear much from HTC but we can be rest assured that the Taiwanese tech giant will remain in the mobile business. It may need to do a review of its strategies. After the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G phone, the company is introducing this HTC Wildfire E Lite. It’s a follow-up variant of the HTC Wildfire E2 that launched as an entry-level Android 10 phone in Russia back in August. The phone that was first sighted on Google Play Console is getting a sibling which may be available in key markets very soon.

The HTC Wildfire E Lite comes equipped with a 5.45-inch HD+ IPS screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1440 pixel resoltuion. It comes with a very simple 8MP + VGA dual cameras on the rear with up to 4X digital zoom and auto HDR, fingerprint sensor, and AI Face Lock.

The 3000mAh battery is good enough for whole day operation or even more. It can last up to 25 hours on talk time and 250 hours on standby mode. For protection of your personal information, the AI Face Lock and Fingerprint Unlock will be a big help. Facial recognition and the fingerprint sensor as Biometric security actually work fast.

When it comes to the selfie camera, it comes with 5 megapixels, f/2.2 aperture, fixed focus, auto HDR, and support for Full HD 720p video recording. It also features Video Pic that allows you to capture images while recording videos. The phone runs on MTK6761D processor, 2GB of RAM with 16GB onboard storage (expandable), and Android 10 (Go Edition).

HTC has added dual-band Wi-Fi support at 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz for uninterrupted internet connectivity. With fast and reliable internet, you can truly enjoy online gaming, media streaming, or music listening.

The phone still comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other specs include internal GPS antenna with GLONASS, standard sensors (Ambient light/Proximity/Gravity/Fingerprint), and Bluetooth 5.0. Design-wise, it’s slightly different compared to the HTC Wildfire E2 because of the thick forehead and chin and the positions of the dual rear cameras.