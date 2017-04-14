It’s been almost a month ago when the HTC One X10 was leaked. Images of the budget-friendly smartphone were discovered and since then, we’ve been waiting for the official announcement. The phone is finally out in Russia albeit there is no formal launch held by the Taiwanese tech giant. We’re guessing a press release will be available any time soon since the product is already listed on HTC’s Russian website.

The HTC One X10 looks like a premium smartphone but it really is an affordable model. It’s more of a mid-range offering but the battery is impressive at 4000mAh. That is large for a phone within that category so we know some people are getting excited. The battery is big enough for it to last up to two days. Phone also features Boost+ that adjusts system resources. This way, battery is optimized to last longer.

The HTC One X10 comes equipped with a 5.5-inch Super LCD display, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, 401 ppi, octa-core MediaTek P10 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 2TB) 8MP selfie camera, 16MP rear camera with wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture), and a fingerprint scanner at the back. Phone also features a fast charging mode, Maximum Power Saving Mode, and an Energy Saving Mode.

The HTC One X10’s all-metal build gives it a premium look and feel. It’s scratch-resistant and is able to survive common drops. No information on exact pricing and availability yet but we’ll let you know soon.

SOURCE: HTC