Our last report about HTC may be disappointing as the company reportedly laid off employees from its US smartphone team. This was after Chailin Chang, president of HTC’s smartphone and connected devices group resigned. The brand isn’t all about the bad news since it made a deal with Google. Some employees were formally welcomed to Google’s hardware group and soon, a new HTC Desire phone will be revealed. We’ve seen the specs of the mid-range phone with 18:9 display detailed a couple of weeks ago and now we’ve got information about the HTC Desire 12 Plus.

The Desire 12 will also have the Plus version. Codenamed as the ‘Breeze Plus’, this smartphone is rumored to have a large 5.99-inch TFT screen with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, 268ppi, 3GB RAM, 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera (with electronic image stabilization), 32GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for storage.

The HTC Desire 12 Plus will definitely be bigger than the Desire 12 but both will be flagship devices already. It may be equipped with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 tech because of the silicon powering the phone. It’s not confirmed if fast charging is enabled but there shouldn’t be a problem in making it possible. The phone will be powered by a 2965mAh battery which can last for 522 hours on standby time, 74 hours music playback, and 26 hours talk time.

We have yet to hear confirmation about this phone but we believe the HTC Desire 12 Plus and the Desire 12 will be ready soon.

VIA: Android Headlines