There is no certainty if the blockchain phone will take off but we believe there is a market for such device. HTC is still trying to improve on mobile strategy and smartphone sales so we’re guessing selling the cryptophone may help. If you may remember, the HTC Exodus 1 phone with cryptocurrency was made available back in October last year. It’s not as accessible because you need to buy with bitcoin. That changes now as you can buy the phone in the US with regular currencies.

This move is HTC’s effort to touch base with a lot of consumers. Well, we’re not sure how many crypto miners are out there but there is a market. The HTC Exodus 1 isn’t the only blockchain phone. There’s also one from Sirin Lab’s FINNEY. More may be released this 2019.

HTC’s blockchain phone is available widely now. More cryptocurrencies will also be added like Binance and litecoin among others. More may be further added soon.

The HTC Exodus 1 blockchain cryptocurrency phone costs $699. The price tag may change depending on what carrier or store will be selling the smartphone with plans. The price is just right for the Opera web browser-loaded device.

The Web 3.0 standard is more streamlined now so you can quickly access the Zion mobile wallet app. After the win or maybe a break, expect related cryptocurrency news will be shared.

VIA: Coindesk