The last HTC Desire phone we remember being introduced was the Desire 10 Lifestyle. It was announced back in September 2016 but we haven’t about it getting a follow-up until over the weekend when the HTC Desire 555 has been made available by Cricket Wireless. The new mid-range smartphone sports a 5-inch screen, dual camera setup, 16GB onboard storage,microSD card slot (storage expansion up to 2GB max) HTC BoomSound, and HD Voice capability.

As with any other HTC devices, this one allows personalization with the HTC Themes and HTC BlinkFeed. Design-wise, the HTC Desire 555 features textured grooves and dual tone colors. The phone is powered by a 1.1 GHz quad-core processor and a 2200mAh battery. When it comes to connectivity options, there’s the micro-USB, Bluetooth 4.1, WiFi, and 4G LTE. The phone also features an efficient WiFi manager and the phone is mobile hotspot compatible already.

The HTC Desire 555’s dual camera setup includes an 8MP rear camare with 4x digital zoom and LED flash plus another 5MP shooter. The front-facing camera is also 5MP so your selfies always come out vibrant. The HTC BoomSound promises impressive audio quality all the time especially when you are wearing wired headphones.

You can purchase the new HTC Desire 555 for $119.99 only on Cricket under any rate plan available–1GB, 4GB, 8GB, 12GB, and Unlimited.

SOURCE: Cricket Wireless