The HTC Desire 20 series has been anticipated in the first half of the year. The HTC Desire 20 Pro was then announced in June but it is basically the HTC U20 5G in many ways. It arrived with the HTC Desire 20 5G phone. The HTC Desire 20 Pro was made available in key European markets a couple of months ago. Today, we are learning about a new variant in the form of the HTC Desire 20+. The device was unveiled in Taiwan, powered by a Snapdragon 720G mobile processor.

The HTC Desire 20+ is powered by a 5000mAh battery. It boasts a quad-camera system. It runs on Snapdragon 720G which is a chipset introduced in January. It comes with Qualcomm AI Engine and Qualcomm Sensing Hub and offers fast and seamless connectivity. As described before, the chipset is more ideal for gaming and entertainment.

The HTC Desire 20+ features 6.5-inch LCD with 720 x 1600 HD+ resolution. There is a 16MP selfie under a centered-notch. At the back, you will see a fingerprint scanner. The rear panel has a textured design with diagonal ridges.

The phone’s quad-camera system is headlined by a 48MP primary camera. It is joined by a 5MP ultrawide lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. Other features include 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, and a 5000mAh battery. The HTC Desire 20+ only runs on Android 10.

You can buy the HTC Desire 20+ from HTC online. The Orange HTC Desire is joined by a Black version. It is priced at TWD 8,490 in Taiwan which is around $296 in the United States.

HTC will begin shipping the smartphone this coming October 22, Thursday. No word if the phone will be out in other key markets. We know the HTC Desire 20 Pro is available in Europe so it is possible the new variant will also be sold there.