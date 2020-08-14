After the HTC Wildfire E2’s coming to Russia, another HTC phone will be available soon in the UK and some other countries in Europe. If you live in the UK, Italy, France, Poland, Spain, and the Netherlands, you will be able to buy the Android 10 smartphone that was officially announced back in June. The phone is said to be similar to the HTC U20 5G in many ways. The device makes an early good impression with its 5000mAh battery, 6.53-inch display, and 5-lens camera system. The phone is now ready for pre-order on HTC’s official website.

The HTC Desire 20 Pro is an affordable mobile device that boasts premium features. The five lenses make it possible to capture high-quality photos in different environments.

The phone isn’t premium flagship but the 5000mAh battery makes it a powerhouse. It runs on Android 10. For others that the HTC U20 but doesn’t really need 5G connectivity, you can opt for this Desire 20 Pro instead. The price is almost half.

If you also want the same camera performance for a cheaper price, get this new Desire smartphone. It’s only around $300 compared to the $640 HTC U20 5G. That’s almost half the price with the only main difference is the 5G support. The exact price in the UK is £269 (€279).

To review, the HTC Desire 20 Pro boasts a large 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD screen, 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, punch-hole display for selfie camera, 48MP f/1.8 main camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB built-in storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion, and a large 5000mAh battery. The standard connection options are also available: Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Multi-function NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a rear fingerprint scanner.