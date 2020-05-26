HTC has been relatively silent in the smartphone department for the past few years. The flagship U12+ and special blockchain phone Exodus 1launched almost two years back are the best two the brand has to show on the market currently. However, if the latest reports are anything to go by, HTC could reveal a flagship/high-end 5G smartphone in Taiwan as early as July of this year. It was also reported recently that HTC is working on a mid-range phone, the Desire 20 Pro.

In an interview, general manager of HTC Taiwan, Chen Boyu has confirmed that HTC will launch a 5G handset in Taiwan when 5G connectivity is commercially available in the country. According to ePrice, the first HTC 5G phone may launch officially in July, though there is no clarity whether it will be a high-end device or a flagship reveal.

According to reports, the mid-range HTC Desire 20 Pro 4G phone (supposed look pictured above) will be officially available in June. The information regarding specs and features of the expected 4G mobile phone is scarce for now but previous reports have hinted at the phone equipped with Snapdragon 660 or 665 processor from Qualcomm and 6GB of RAM. On the back, the phone would have a triple camera setup, while a punch-hole cam on the top left corner of the display will complete the look.

There is no information about the specification and features of the newly hinted 5G phone. Since it is slated for a release in July, we are expecting details of the phone popup in the coming days. If you want to know what HTC is cooking, stay tuned as we bring you the details.