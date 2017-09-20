We’re anticipating a new Chromebook by Google and we said it’s going to be the Google Pixelbook. We have yet to see it officially launched but for now, here is a new Chromebook from HP. We first heard about this last March as the HP Chromebook x360 11 G1 Education Edition but this one is a more rugged version. The device runs Chrome OS and comes with Google Play Store support already. This means you can download and install most Android apps and use it as an ordinary tablet with the touchscreen display.

This Chromebook x360 (11-ae010nr) features a 11.6-inch HD IPS WLED-backlit panel, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, microSD card reader, and USB-C ports. It’s rugged in the sense that keyboard is spill-resistant while the touch display is scratch-resistant. Other specs include the following: Intel Celeron dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 500, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, WiFi, Bluetooth, headphone and microphone jack combo, and several USB ports. This Chrombeook features a Kensington Mini Security Lock and an 11.5-hour battery life.

If you buy this Chromebook, you will receive a one-year limited hardware warranty and free 100GB cloud storage on Google Drive for two years. Price is around $300 when it’s released by Amazon, Costco, Micro Center, Walmart, Target, and Sam’s Club.

VIA: SlashGear