Honor, a Huawei subsidiary, is scheduled to announce a new smartwatch. The Honor Watch is getting a follow up in the form of the Watch Magic 2. The smartwatch is expected to be unveiled in China this coming November 26. That is less than a week from today but we have seen some images of the wearable device online. The new Honor smartwatch looks similar to the previous model but now with a thinner bezel. The bezel also looks less risen from the display.

The Honor Watch Magic 2 still looks like any ordinary smartwatch but it now appears to be more monochromatic. The all-black look makes it attractive. It’s simple and minimalist. The crown has a red ring as with the original Watch Magic model.

Honor’s next-gen Watch Magic 2 appears to be more sleek and classy. The leather strap looks good in all-black. We know many people who will love the no-nonsense black watch. It can look like a classic wristwatch with a modern feel.

No information on the specs and features have been provided. The official unveiling will happen in Beijing next month. It will arrive together in China with the Honor V30.

We haven’t mentioned any Honor Watch lately but we remember that an Honor Watch with MediaTek chipset could be in the works. It is very much different now from the old Honor Watch S1 and Honor Magic Watch.