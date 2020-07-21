New and improved affordable tablets have become a rage of sorts lately. A number of companies including Samsung and Huawei have recently launched their own iterations in different markets. After the launch of Honor ViewPad 6 tablet in China, Huawei sub-brand has made a duo of affordable tablets with inviting specifications official in China, the sale starts on July 28. Called the Honor Tablet 6 and X6, the two models do not vary much from each other.

The most notable difference between the two is the display sizes – Table 6 comes with 10.1-inch FHD+ display, while Tablet X6 comes with a slightly smaller 9.7-inch screen touting 1200×800 pixel resolution. Both slates have LCD panels.

Tablet 6 and X6 models both run Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10 operating system. The tablets are powered by Kirin 710A processor and feature rather modest 5,100mAh batteries, charged via USB-C slot. In the optics, the tablet duo has similar cameras. You can find a 5MP single shooter at the back and a 2MP selfie camera on the front.

Interestingly, both tablets come with dual speakers for enhanced sound to make binge-watching sessions a little more gripping. Honor Tablet 6 and X6 are available in Wi-Fi and cellular variants with Magic-Pencil stylus. Since the tablets are targeted at the educational market – with high demand for budget slates – these come preinstalled with Huawei Education Center and Children’s Paradise apps.

The tablet duo is expected to go on sale beginning July 28 in China. Sadly, there is no information about the availability of Tablet 6 and X6 outside of China yet. Honor Tablet 6 start at CNY 1,299 (approx. $190) for Wi-Fi only 3GB RAM + 32B internal storage model, and goes up to CNY 1,899 ($270) for top of the line LTE model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Wi-Fi only 3GB + 32GB variant of Tablet X6 starts at CNY 1,099 ($160); similar model in LTE version goes for CNY 1,199 ($170).