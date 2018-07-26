Online stores “accidentally” leaking upcoming mobile phones is nothing new. If anything, we all know that these stores want to generate as much hype for a product as possible – for more chances of selling the said device. So it’s not a surprise that the upcoming Honor Note 10 phablet – still unreleased at this point – showed up at popular Chinese online store JingDong a few days before it is rumored to be launching at the IFA 2018 trade show in Berlin on July 31st.

We know that the Honor Note 10 is coming, it was certified by TENAA a couple of days back, showing us some of its specs. The phablet will feature a huge 6.9-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display. It will be powered by an octa-core chipset – most probably the Kirin 970 clocked at 2.4GHz. It might have three variants all in all, with the last one a premium edition. You may see a 6GB/64GB variant, an 8GB/128GB variant, and the rumoured Honor Note 10 Rolls Royce Edition which will likely have 8GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage.

The Honor Note 10 is all set for a launch event at this year’s IFA in Germany, but JingDong has listed the device on their website just days before the launch. Nothing new here, of course, but the listing does not reveal anything new about the phablet anyways. If they are using official images of the Note 10, then we can see that the device will not have a notch (yay!) and super thin bezels on a large 18:9 display. The pricing on the image is most probably a placeholder.

As for cameras, the Honor Note 10 will sport a dual camera setup on the back. This will be a combination of a 24MP sensor and a 16MP sensor. Selfies will be handled by a front-facing camera with a single 13MP sensor. Being a phablet, the battery will be quite large at 4900mAh, and it will sport Huawei’s EMUI interface based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Of course, we will get to know the pricing when the phone gets launched in a few days’ time, so hold on to your money for now.

