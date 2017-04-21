Huawei’s Honor sub-brand is launching their flagship phone in UK – this is the Honor 8 Pro. Make no mistake about it, this is Huawei’s flagship level phone for the European market. The brand is popular enough that it is already sold out in other European countries, but it will be launching in the UK in less than a week.

The Honor 8 Pro is a thing of beauty, and it will be priced “disruptively” as well – that is, it will be competitive and probably cheaper than your other flagship phones. What you will get is a large 5.7-inch QuadHD (2560×1440) IPS LCD display powered by the octa-core Kirin 960 chipset and supported by a generous 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It will launch with Android 7.0 out of the box (EMUI 5.1), and a large 4,000mAh battery will keep the lights on.

At the back you will find a dual 12MP camera setup to keep you within the trend these days, with an 8MP front-facing camera. The Kirin 960 chipset is powerful enough to run the Vulkan Graphics API to give you great gaming performance. And to top all of these up, it will launch bundled with a tripod/selfie stick – because we need things like these in our lives.

The Honor 8 Pro is already available for pre-order at around USD$600 – giving you the same performance as other flagships but is obviously cheaper than LG or Samsung whose phones start at around USD$750. The phone will start shipping in UK on April 27.

