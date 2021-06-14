The Honor 50 series is almost here. The official launch is happening soon. By soon we mean June 16. Just like the Huawei P50, we are excited for the new Honor phones because we are curious how they will be different from the Huawei P models. Image renders and specs of the Honor devices have surfaced ahead of launch. As early as March, we saw a first look at the series. We also learned Honor would finally use Google services on future smartphones.

The Honor 50 is said to feature a dual ring camera design. Colors have been teased as well: Green, Black, Silver, and a Pink gradient.

There may be three variants: Honor 50, Honor 50 SE, and Honor 50 Pro. The Honor 50 SE will only run on a MediaTek processor. The other two Honor 50 phones will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. An Honor 50 Pro+ model is also another possibility. All smartphones will be powered by Magic UI 4.2.

The Honor 50 SE specs include the following: MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor, 6.78-inch LCD screen, and FHD+ resolution. When it comes to imaging department, there will be a triple rear camera system: 100MP f/1.9 primary + 8MP ultra wide-angle f/2.2 lens + 2MP f/2.4 macro shooter. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels. It may use the same 4000mAh batt but with only 66W fast charging support.

The Honor 50 5G will feature a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED screen, 32MP selfie camera, quad camera system (108MP f/1.9 primary + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens + 2MP macro unit + 2MP depth sensor), 32MP selfie shooter, Snapdragon 778G 5G, and a 4300mAh battery with 66W fast charging. It will weigh 175 grams and measure 159.96mm × 73.76mm × 7.78mm.

The Honor 50 Pro 5G will be the ultimate version with Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, same quad rear cameras, dual 32MP + 12MP selfie shooters, and a bigger 6.72-inch AMOLED display. Interestingly, the battery is only 4000mAh but with 100W fast charging support.