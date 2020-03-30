Not to be mistaken with Honor V30, the Honor 30 series is still expected to arrive this week. Actually, it’s said to arrive today, March 30, together with the Honor 30S. Before the sub-brand makes an official announcement, here are some press image renders of the phone. Two colors are available: Green and Black. The color variants may still be joined by other colorways but we’ll have to wait and see. We’ll get to confirm the design and details we’ve been seeing recently.

The Honor 30S image renders present a rear quad camera setups. The four cameras include a 64MP main cam with telephoto that can do 3x optical zoom. For privacy and mobile authentication, Honor is believed to have used a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Honor’s upcoming 30S and Honor 30 phones may be mid-range but the Kirin 820 mobile processor allows it to have 5G connectivity. Its battery will come with 40W wired fast charging tech so there is no reason for your phone to go low on batt.

The devices are said to have reached AnTuTu benchmark already with pretty good scores. No information provided on speed and performance but we’re looking forward to a faster and more efficient smartphone experience.

The last gallery of Honor 30S image renders we featured a couple of weeks ago showed the phone in White and Orange so there may be four color options: Green, Black, Orange, and White. From what be gathered before, the price of the Honor 30 and Honor 30S 5G could be anything between $350 and $400. For a 5G phone, that will be really affordable. We’ll let you know once Honor rolls out the new phones.