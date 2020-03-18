Aside from the Huawei P40 series, the mobile industry is anticipating for Honor, Huawei’s sub-brand, to introduce the new Honor 30 series. This is the first time we’re mentioning the 2020 Honor mid-range phone and we can tell you a few details. The device is said to arrive in either White or Orange (pictured above). There’s also the fingerprint scanner on the side. It will actually remind you of the Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro phones that launched last month.

The Honor 30 and Honor the 30S are said to be powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G processor. These are mid-range phones but the addition of 5G connectivity makes the two powerful than even most flagship devices.

The Honor 30S will come with the same capacitive fingerprint scanner on the side and 40W fast charging. The camera system may be similar to what’s on the Honor View 30 but with some improvements like maybe a ToF sensor. The camera module in the image shows an extra hole which could be for another camera.

When it comes to pricing, the phones could be sold between $350 and $400. That is already affordable for a 5G mobile device.

The Honor 30 and Honor 30S could beAT other phones due this 2020 for the simple reason that it offers 5G. But then again, such ultra-fast connectivity isn’t widely available in most markets.