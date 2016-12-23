We’re pretty sure that most of you aren’t done with your holiday shopping yet. Why else would you be reading this particular post if you have already? Of course, we’re kidding. This Holiday Gift Guide is for all the gamers and geeks out there who are looking for more stuff to spend their Christmas money. If you’re looking for new games and tools to download before the coming New Year, now is the best time to check out what’s on sale.

AppSales has listed some of the best and most popular Android apps available with discounted prices. We’ve recently shared with you Square Enix games available on sale. Most of them are Final Fantasy games and are on half price discount.

Some of the apps available on sale include the following:

• Omni Swipe Prime – $1.99 (from $3.99)

• Texpand Pro – Text Expander – $0.99 (from $2.99)

• Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim – $0.99 ($1.99)

• Majesty: Northern Expansion – $0.99 ($1.99)

• The Tiny Bang Story – $0.99 ($2.99)

• King of Dragon Pass – $4.99 ($9.99)

• Memory Booster (Full Version) – $1.49 ($2.99)

• All-in-One Toolbox Pro Key – $1.99 ($3.99)

• Sentinels of the Multiverse – $2.99 ($6.99)

• Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies – $1.99 ($1.99)

• Geometry Dash – $0.75 ($1.99)

• Mechanic Escape – $0.99 ($1.99)

• LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – $0.99 ($1.99)

• Ravensword: Shadowlands 3D RPG – $3.49 ($1.99)

• Legend of the Skyfish – $1.99 ($1.99)

Check out AppSales and see for yourself a list of all Android Apps you can download and enjoy for lower prices.

SOURCE: AppSales