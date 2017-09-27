We’ve already seen the Yota 3 (Yotaphone 3) and now we’re more intrigued if and when other companies will follow. We believe having an e-ink screen can be interesting so we won’t be surprised if others will follow soon. First to join the bandwagon is this Hisense A2 Pro that comes equipped with sub-ink and AMOLED dual screen display. With the introduction of this A2 Pro, we can say the dual screen design may soon become the standard.

The Hisense A2 Pro is actually just a follow-up to the A2 model from before. It looks similar but with improvements to the secondary display with 2.5D glass on top. The main screen is a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display while the second one is a 5.2-inch e-ink screen that can be good for reading e-books. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 3090mAh battery. There’s a 64GB onboard storage, 12MP rear camera, 16MP front-facing shooter, and a dual SIM card support.

The device runs on Android 7.1 Nougat OS. The specs are good enough to be considered high mid-range but we’re really more interested in the secondary e-ink screen. Obviously, this one rivals the YotaPhone 3 which is also now available in China.

HiSense A2 Pro is currently priced at 2,999 yuan which is around $452 in the US.

VIA: MyDrivers