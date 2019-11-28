By now, you are probably enjoying Google Stadia. It’s been over a week since the new gaming service was released in the market after months of anticipation. The other day, we shared with you reports of Google Stadia with Chromecast overheating for some users. Google already knows about the issue and will be working to understand the problem better. There is no related update yet but we’re still waiting for any information or news. This week, we learned of a way on how to stream Google Stadia games on non-Pixel phones.

The idea is possible but this one can be done even without Google Chrome’s desktop mode. Not all who ordered their Stadia may know what’s happening though since some shipments haven’t gone out yet. Some people are disappointed because there are games not running as promised.

The game streaming service does seem to be working properly but we have yet to try it on our own. To be honest, we’re not sure if we are that excited especially with the Pixel 4. We reviewed the smartphone and was underwhelmed. Other Pixel phone models can also be used but those using Google Chrome in desktop mode may be unfortunate as some controllers wouldn’t work.

Many people are curious if Google Stadia could work on any other Android phone. It is possible in a few simple steps. Make sure you have at least Android 6.0 running on your phone and there is the Google Stadia app already installed. The Android device must be rooted in Magisk. You will also need a terminal emulator app on your phone or a computer with ADB installed.

Here are the official steps provided by the XDA editor:

1. Open MagiskManager and look for the MagiskHide Props Config module.

2. Install the module and reboot your phone.

3. Now, type the following command in ADB shell or your terminal application to enter MagiskHide Props Config’s command-line interface: props

4. Type “5” to add/edit custom props.

5. Type “n” to add a new custom prop.

6. Type “ro.product.model” to set this prop.

7. Type “Pixel 4” to set it as the value for “ro.product.model“

8. Type “y” to accept the prop change.

9. Type “n” because we don’t want to reboot just yet.

10. Now, repeat steps #5-8, but this time set “ro.product.manufacturer” to “Google“.

11. Finally, reboot your phone. Once you boot back up, check that “ro.product.model” and “ro.product.manufacturer” are set to “Pixel 4” and “Google” respectively by entering the following commands:

getprop ro.product.model

getprop ro.product.manufacturer

After following all these steps, Stadia should work on your phone. You could start launching games. There may be some kinks depending on the device or version of Android but it should be okay.