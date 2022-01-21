It’s no secret Samsung is also working on a new set of Galaxy Tab S tablets. Aside from the Galaxy S22 series, there is the Galaxy Tab S8 line expected to be revealed soon. The tablets seem to be almost ready now after a delay and as per several leaks. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was recently sighted on the company’s official site but the page has since been deleted. All three tablet models have appeared on Amazon Italy recently, giving us an idea about the design, colors, and features.

Amazon Italy leaked almost all versions. There will be the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. They come with 5G cellular connectivity. WiFi-only versions appear to be available.

The tablets are said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor by Qualcomm. There will be different color options but the Ultra model will only be out in Black. The other two variants will come in Pink, Silver, or Black.

These three tablets will offer S Pen support. It won’t be exclusive to the Ultra so you have more options if you need a tablet that works with a stylus.

Let’s check out the specs. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to offer a large 14.6-inch screen with 2960 x 1848 pixel resolution. It will run on Android 12 and One UI 4.0.

Dimensions are 32.64 x 20.86 x 0.55 cm while weight is 728grams. There will be a dual selfie camera and a 13MP rear camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will weigh 572 grams and measure 28.5 x 18.5 x 0.57 cm. It will boast a 12.4-inch display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, 13MP rear camera, selfie shooter, and a 10090 mAh battery. The smaller Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will arrive with a 11-inch screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, single 13MP primary camera, selfie camera, and an 8000mAh battery. It will weigh 507 grams and measure 25.38 x 16.53 x 0.63cm.

According to Amazon France, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be sold for €1,308.10 which is about $1,483 in the United States for the 128GB 5G model. The WiFi-only version will be €1,159.32 ($1,315). The tablets are said to be out in the market by February 25 after the February 8 launch. The tablets are expected to be revealed alongside the Galaxy S22 series.