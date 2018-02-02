A couple of weeks ago, we gladly shared with you a list of all the Android 8.0 Oreo updates available we know so far. We know it’s not complete but it doesn’t matter now since more devices are being added to the list each day. The latest phones eligible for the cookie update include the Nokia 5 and 6, ASUS Zenfone 3, Nokia 2, Moto Z2 Play, and the ZTE Axon 7. For the Essential Phone and the Nokia 8, there’s the latest Android 8.1 beta.

Huawei released a list of Honor phones to be upgraded to Android Oreo and now it’s Samsung’s turn to publish a list of the Galaxy phones that may receive Oreo. Actually, this isn’t an official announcement by the South Korean tech giant but a leaked Android Oreo beta firmware presents a framework-res file of the Note 8 Oreo beta. It’s still unreleased but there’s a list of XML files that contain internal code names of Samsung devices already out in the market. Nothing is final yet because there is a possibility Samsung is just doing an experiment.

Here are the names of the Galaxy tablets that may receive Android Oreo in the near future:

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 SM-T825 (gts3)

• Samsung Galaxy Tab E 8.0 (gtesvelte)

• Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 SM-T355 (gt58lte), SM-T380/T385 2017 (gta2s)

• Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 SM-T580 (gtaxl)

• Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 (gtactive2)

List of Galaxy phones that may get the Oreo update:

• Samsung Galaxy A3 2017 (a3y17)

• Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 (a5y17)

• Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 (a7y17)

• Samsung Galaxy A8 2016 SM-A810 (a8xe), A8 2018 (a8lte), and A8+ 2018 (a8plte)

• Samsung Galaxy J3 2017 (j3y17)

• Samsung Galaxy J5 2017 (j5y17)

• Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 (j7y17)

• Samsung Galaxy J7+ (jadelte), J7 Duos 2017 (j7duo), J7 Max (j7max), J7 Neo (j7velte), and J7 Prime (j7popelte)

• Samsung Galaxy Note FE (gracer), Galaxy Note 8 (great)

• Samsung Galaxy S7 (hero) and S7 Edge (hero2)

• Samsung Galaxy S8 Active (cruiserlte), S8 (dream), and S8+ (dream2)

Other Galaxy devices that may get Android 8.0 Oreo are the following: Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, C9 Pro, J5 Pro, J7 Pro, and Galaxy S7 Active.

VIA: XDA Developers