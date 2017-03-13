Harmonix, the brains behind hit games such as Rock Band and Dance Central, is putting out a new kind of board game by the name of DropMix. It’s designed to be a fast-paced music mixing game that will involve a game board created by partner toymaker Hasbro, some cards, a free app, and your phone.

The trick of DropMix is in the cards, as each card will represent a different element of a different song. By elements, we mean vocals, bass, drums and the like. As players place cards on the unique DropMix board, digital sensors will then connect the data on the cards to a free app on the chosen Android device. We assume that these cards will queue up music data on the app and then players will start to hear a custom mix taking shape in real-time. Take a look below at some of the songs in the game.

The game is designed for 1v1 or 2v2 games. You somehow earn points by playing cards and the first to 21 points wins. With the real-time mix playing, you can save these unique mixes to your device. Sounds pretty cool.

DropMix is set to arrive to market around September 2017, with over 300 DropMix cards available for the 2017 collection. This means a lot of songs, not just the ones on the picture above, and from different genres as well. Looks like something to watch out for later in the year.

SOURCE: Harmonix