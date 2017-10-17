Did you ever wonder why there is a distinct lack of official Gundam mobile games available in the US market? Yeah, us too – because everyone needs mobile suits once in a while. But that’s apparently changing as Bandai Namco has made the decision to release Gundam Battle to Western markets next year.

Gundam Battle is what you’d probably expect – mobile suits and big robots battling each other. Now who doesn’t want more of that? You’re right, nobody – because we all need Gundam in our lives. Gundam Battle has just finished closed beta tests in China, and Bandai Namco has a teaser video to whet our appetites.

After that video, Bandai Namco has to release Gundam Battle globally, because that is some kind of awesome. The game will feature mobile suits from New Mobile Report Gundam Wing and Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, but there will be others from the extended Gundam universe. The main highlight will be the Battle Arena, but the game will also feature a Story Mode and a Team Battle mode.

We hope that this game will launch with premium gameplay elements. We won’t mind paying for a game as good as that.

VIA: Droid Gamers