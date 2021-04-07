Google first released a pair of Pixel Buds in 2017. The second-generation was introduced in 2019 but was released in the US in April 2020. A follow-up may be in the works like that rumored Pixel Buds A which is a more affordable pair. The Pixel Buds 2 isn’t really perfect but with a software update, the issues can be fixed. It’s also now ready in more markets so Google definitely needs to take a look at the Pixel Buds line. The latest we have on the product is the possibility of a green Pixel Buds.

Google has not made an announcement but an image of a Pixel Buds A in dark green color appeared in a Google Nest mail. A source already shared related details and the image appears to be a teaser, if not, a confirmation.

It may also be a mistake but we believe a new color variant of the new pair is in the works. It may be listed under “Accessories” on the Google Store as per the link provided.

The dark green Pixel Buds A pair shows the color on the wing tips and across the earbuds. Even the charging case has some hint of green. The case now features a charging indicator on the top.

Note that Google has released a Quite Mint Pixel Buds. The green here is dark, more like forest green. The more affordable Pixel Buds A is highly anticipated. And with its appearance in the email, the pair may very well work best within the Nest system and other Android devices.