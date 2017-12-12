Google has just introduced three new photography apps as part of its new “Appsperiments” series. These apps are designed to take the potential of mobile photography to greater heights using the latest technology available in smartphones, and the new apps are described as “usable and useful mobile photography experiences built on experimental technology.”

The first app is called “Storyboard”, and it takes a video clip and automatically pulls out six frames from the video. It then lays out hose images in a comic book-style template. So the trick here is finding layouts and templates you like, and Google is claiming that there will be over 1.6 trillion combinations.

Next up is an app called “Selfissimo!” This one is geared toward selfie addicts, and eliminates that awkward experience of trying to reach for the shutter button. The app is described as “an automated selfie photographer,” and it takes a black-and-white shot whenever you stop moving. The idea is that you can pose and shoot, pose and shoot, and so on till you run out of poses. The app gives you a resulting contact sheet and you can select the images you’d like to save.

Lastly, this app called “Scrubbies” lets the user easily manipulate the speed and direction of video playback to produce video loops that highlight actions, capture funny faces and replay moments. It lets you remix videos by quickly scrubbing back and forth through a clip to create video loops. This one is “iOS only” for the moment, but we hope there will be an Android version soon.

SOURCE: Google