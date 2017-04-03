We didn’t set an April Fool’s Day prank on you because we knew you’d be bombarded with lots of new ones this year. What was our most favorite joke this year? Honestly, we almost forgot about April 1st until Google started rolling out crazy announcements over at The Keyword, it’s official company blog. We’re still reeling from the laughter because it seemed the search giant really prepared for the weekend.

Google wasn’t content with one announcement. It did unveil a number of new products and services we were supposed to enjoy. If you’re one of those fooled by at least one joke, you’re not alone. We almost believed the Google Gnome because well, it is believable and it is something that we need. Smart speaker for the yard? Why not.

We’re listing below some of the jokes Google pulled on the public last April 1. Just in case some of you really believed or still have have no idea about the pranks, read on.

Google Gnome

The Google Home now has a brother. It’s one smart aleck perhaps even smarter that its sibling. The Gnome is the outdoor counterpart that helps the whole family to do many things outside the home. It’s exclusive to what you can do in the yard so don’t dare make other requests because it will remind you how forgetful you are.

Say “Ok Gnome” and ask about the weather, turn on-off your water hose, or search for just about anything related to your garden. You can ask Gnome to play music but make sure you specify the song, genre, or artist. If you let Gnome decide, it will only play hard rock music as it’s favorite. More about the Gnome HERE.

Chromebook Accessories

Chromebooks are a dime a dozen since the product line was introduced by Google back in year 2012. Its been almost five years and we know it won’t go anytime soon unlike what happened to the Nexus brand. This Chromebook still has many potentials althrough there is a slight threat from the Pixel. More OEMs are encouraged to release Chromebooks especially now that Chrome OS can run Android apps already.

Google showed off three new accessories for the Chromebook. We need at least one. There’s the Chromebook Groupie Stick, Chromebook Cardboard, and the Chromebook Workout Armband. Each one is a genius piece of art. Rest assured that Google spent time doing market analysis and research to determine what mobile accessories people are really looking for. Need to fit the whole gang into a selfie? Get the Groupie Stick. To make that Chromebook of yours more useful and immersive than ever is the Cardboaord while the Workout Armband is for the fitness enthusiast.

Word Lens: Heptapod B



Google Translate works best with the Word Lens feature. It’s made even better with the additional language that not can decipher circular logograms. The Heptapod B is the 32nd languge that can be interpreted by Google Translate to several other languages like Arabic, French, Spanish, Urdu, Russian, Japanese, Chinese, Danish, and English.

Google for Pets



Google for Pets is something the animal lovers have been waiting for since time immemorial. Our furry-friends need not just TLC from the pet owners but also the right information courtesy of Google. Now, Google caters to them in many ways most of us have probably thought of already. We bet you’ve imagined seeing that “I’m Feeling Meow” or “I’m Feeling Woof”. You see, Google hasn’t been always pet-friendly but it is now with a single press of your pet’s paw. Watch Video

Google Bubble Wrap Keyboard

Who doesn’t want this Bubble Wrap Keyboard from Japan? April Fool’s Joke or not, we know a few who will love this special keyboard. Watch Video

Ms. Pac-Maps



Check out Google Maps for Android and desktop (also in iOs) until April 4 and see Ms. Pac-Maps explore the world. This is based on the Pac-Man in Google Maps released back in 2015.

Haptic Helpers



Virtual is taken to a whole different level with Haptic Helpers. This feature lets you experience more unique experiences with simple tools you use everyday. You will never get bored at home with such techie helpers.

Google Wind



The Dutch know that the weather can be controlled because climate change isn’t real . Google Wind allows you to control a network of windmills in the Netherlands only. When you think it’s about to rain, summon the clouds to be dispersed.

Waze to Mars

Google-owned Waze definitely knows how to be of service of the earthlings. Last April 1, you could check out maps to Mars. Help the US, Italy, and Russian to map out Mars. It’s about time we get into this research and help. After all, we’re not alone in the universe and Mars is where we’ll live next.

Google Cloud Platform in Mars

Ah yes, Google is expanding to Mars. We’re with them in advancing the cloud platform game. Head on to Ziggy Stardust and explore the first interplanetary data center. We’ll be there when it opens next year. The Google Planets team has been busy working on the new headquarters because the world is simply not enough.

