The Google Search app is definitely one of the most widely used Android apps today. Hands down it is very useful for many reasons. Google won’t be called the “search giant” for nothing as in the past decade. We’ve seen the app get updated regularly. The last one was it getting SOS alerts and a new mobile search look. Art searches have also been improved with interactive knowledge panels and hi-res imagery.

We know Google will not stop updating its Search feature but to make things a bit “lighter”, the company has the new Search Lite app that will be ready for the emerging market. Google hasn’t made any official announcement yet but this Search Lite appears to be in its testing phase already. Ads for the testing program showed up on Facebook in Indonesia so we’re guessing it will be ready in this particularly country first.

This Search Lite app will be lighter, faster, and more data-friendly. The lite version will be particularly helpful in countries there there is slow or unreliable Internet connection. The app is expected to have a simpler and easy to navigate user interface. It can still perform text and voice searches like the regular Search app. What’s more noticeable though is the more accessible search bar at the bottom. Suggested keywords are also shown as you type.

Download Google Search lite from the Google Play Store or from APKMirror

VIA: Android Police