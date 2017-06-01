Google Search isn’t just about typing keywords and waiting for the search engine results pages to show you a bunch of links. The search giant has evolved immensely the past decade by providing more information and more related results. Google Image Search is always updated while the mobile app is also receiving a bunch of new features and enhancements from time to time. The latest update will benefit those art aficionados who are relying on Google for their search.

Google knows how often you’ve been searching for art and how much you want to be an art expert so it’s now showing more relevant results. Google has added new features that will make searching for art easier. For one, it has included a feature in Street View that will offer information about any artworks when you are visiting a virtual museum.

The Google Search engineers teamed up with the Google Arts & Culture group to work on the enhancements. When you search for an artist, you can now see and interactive knowledge panel where more information and artworks are shown. High-resolution images are also included so you can appreciate the art more.

If you still haven’t tried this feature, start exploring the virtual museums on Google Maps and Google Arts & Culture. Over 15,000 masterpieces have been tagged and scanned for you to explore and study.

SOURCE: The Keyword