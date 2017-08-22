We’re not quite sure what to focus on here. The idea that the Google app has a new version or that the company is working on a pair of smart headphones. Either way, we’re delighted to know that Google isn’t stopping to work on improvements. The Google app was recently updated and some devs happened to check the code and saw some reference to a smart assistant for the headphones. It’s still the Google Assistant but for what is believed to be a pair of smart headphones.

The smart headphones could have direct access to Google’s smart assistant so we’re guessing the pair could be a standalone Google Assistant device. These lines were sighted on the app’s code:

Your headphones have the Google Assistant. Ask it questions. Tell it to do things. It’s your own personal Google, always ready to help.

That is a lot of information already. We don’t doubt that Google Assistant can be loaded onto a different device other than a smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or a smart speaker. We know it’s only a matter of time before it is supported on a number of other accessories and smart home products.

The new product is believed to be the ‘Bisto’. There are also references to the pair being over-the-ear instead of just simple earbuds. The pair is said to have the ability to read notifications and ask questions to Google. We’ll wait and see what this Bisto business really is.

VIA: 9TO5Google