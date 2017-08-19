Even though you may have the Google app installed on your smartphone, you only pay attention to it when you’re searching for something on the Internet. But it actually gives you a lot of information that it was able to get from your other Google properties that you may need later on. Now it has been overhauled with a whole new set of icons, sections, settings, etc so that you may find it even more useful and more than just a system app.

If you’re using a Pixel device, you just have to swipe all the way to the left of your home screen to see the brand new Google app. Or you can just open the app simply known as Google. You’ll see a Google looking front page, similar to what you’ll see when you go to the web browser and type google.com. You’ll see the regular search bar, plus icons for the weather, eat & drink, entertainment, sports, and when you tap that arrow pointing to the right, you’ll go to a page with new icons and features from Google’s search engine and eco-system.

You’ll find icons for things like Nearby, Lifestyle, Tools, Fun, Weather, Travel, etc. It gets more interesting (well, for you at least) when you click on My Stuff as it will lead you to, well, your stuff, including My Emails, My Flights, My Hotels, My Trips, My Packages, My Reservations, and My Photos. The things you’ll see here are mostly from your emails and Google Calendar and some will also recur in other categories (like My Trips in the Travel category).

There is also an Upcoming tab where you can see all your upcoming appointments, trips etc. The Recent tab will show your recent searches and activities while logged in to your Google account of course. You can update your Google app to the latest version or download it through the APK Mirror.

