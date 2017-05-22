The Android platform now has 2 billion global monthly users while the number of Android apps listed on the Play Store has reached about 2.8 million. You can only download so much depending on your device’s memory. You need to be wise on which ones to keep and really use because space is limited. Throughout the years, app sizes increase because of the improvement in graphics, speed, and fluidity.

To improve the experience, Google needs to not just update the code of the OS. Change has to come from the developers themselves to start the work and ensure that their apps are now only up-to-date but also follows the highest standards in app development. A lot of factors change the apps, their popularity, and ranking but if you are a developer and you want your work to remain, you have to make important changes so app is stable and is battery-efficient. There are metrics that will be used and time will come that you will have to comply once again to Google. If not, there is a possilibity that your app will be removed.

According to a Google executive, each app will be checked by looking at the percentages of users that faced the following: (1) experienced at least one app crash; (2) got the “Application not responding error”; (3) had an app keep their device awake for more than an hour; (4) ran into “frozen,” laggy frame rendering; (5) experienced an app that woke up their device more than 10 times an hour; and (6) saw the app run at slower than 60 frames per second.

When Google begins to look into these apps, we’re certain that a lot of apps will be removed from the Play Store. If not removed, then rankings will change. That may be bad news for devs but more good news for the consumers because this means the Play Store will have better quality apps. It’s about time the Android app ecosystem be improved after many years. It’s a constant struggle but looking at each and every app will be helpful.

With all those milions of apps, there must be a way that Google effectively weeds out the unnecesary titles. You see, not all apps are useful or are properfly working. Sad to say that there are some that don’t live up to expectations or haven’t been updated in a long time. We know that the company is doing its best to make Google Play friendlier to game developers so expect changes to be revealed soon. Then again, these developers must also think how to improve the quality of their apps on their own. Google has standards but the developers make some enhancements on their own.

VIA: Engadget