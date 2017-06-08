Father’s Day is just around the corner. Have you decided on a gift yet for yourself err, your dad? If you haven’t, you may check out Google Store right now for some of the best deals you can buy for that special man in your life. We already know the Google Home is offered with a $20 discount on the Google Store, Best Buy, and Target. It’s a limited offer until June 18 only. Now on the Google Store are more products up for sale or at least offered with a promo.

If you get a new Pixel XL phone, you will get a free Pixel XL Case from Google. If you spend at least $750 on the online store until June 18, you will receive $75 credit on your statement when you avail of the phone with Google Store Financing.

Avail of a Daydream View and receive a $25 credit you can spend on Google Play. The VR headset is perfect for the man in your life as it can take him into an immersive experience in virtual reality.

Now is the best time to avail of Google WiFi as it is the most ideal way to connect your new products to the Internet.

If you’ve been wanting to buy a Chromecast, you can get one and save up to $10.

For current Pixel and Pixel XL phone users, get the Photos Live Case so you can have protection for your device. It offers some smart features that can make you mobile and digital lives easier.

SOURCE: Google Store