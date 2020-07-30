Two of the major tech giants in the world are believed to be working together to ensure search on Samsung handsets is more efficient. Using Google’s technologies will be more effective if the South Korean company really has plans to improve search and more. Samsung devices may use Google’s very own digital assistant and promote more the use the Play Store for mobile apps and games on Samsung devices. Not that Samsung doesn’t have the Android system. The move will further strengthen the partnership between the two.

This team-up may bring changes to Bixby. It could be two things: discontinued or improved with the Google Assistant’s technology. For Google, it may mean they would have more and regular access to Samsung users.

Samsung hopes to bounce back this second half of the year and beyond. Perhaps an agreement with Google could help in several ways. Mobile device sales dropped during Q1 and Q2 due to the pandemic. Samsung is still number one but it shouldn’t be lax.

Samsung has its own ecosystem of apps, app store, and digital assistant. That could change with Google but we don’t think it will happen right away. There should be studies about the possibility.

But then a Google representation shared these words: “Like all Android device makers, Samsung is free to create its own app store and digital assistant. That’s one of the great features of the Android platform. And while we regularly talk with partners about ways to improve the user experience, we have no plans to change that.”

A Samsung spokesperson also shared a similar thought: “Samsung remains committed to our own ecosystem and services. At the same time, Samsung closely works with Google and other partners to offer the best mobile experiences for our users.”

In case you didn’t know, Google actually pays companies to make their search default on their devices. For one, Google pays Apple to set its default search engine on Apple devices and the Safari web browser. We’re talking about billions of dollars every year. That could also be the case with Samsung.

If the things mentioned here are true, then it’s a win-win situation for both parties. Google still dominates the search engine game and will have more users as Samsung sells millions of devices each year. Samsung may then get money from Google to make up for the lost revenue.