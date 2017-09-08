This isn’t the first time we’re hearing the idea but the Taiwanese tech giant HTC is believed to be purchased by Google. We mentioned this a couple of weeks ago, saying HTC is reportedly in discussions to sell off parts of or the whole business. Looks like there is some truth to it as rumors are now buzzing across the mobile industry that Google will be acquiring the mobile division of HTC.

HTC hasn’t been doing well in terms of sales the past few years. The company may not announce it officially but we haven’t really heard any significant numbers and reports. We would only hear sales are doing good. Negotiations are said to be in its final stages already so we won’t be surprised if HTC, Google, or both will make a special announcement.

We’re not sure yet if the whole company will be sold off or if it will be just the mobile division. Either way, we know this team-up between HTC and Google will benefit each other.

Earlier, there’s also a rumor that HTC would be selling the VR business. If it’s selling the smartphone business to Google, then it’s possible that it can focus on the VR division. The HTC Vive has received positive feedbacks so having the resources focus more on research and development may advance the technology.

HTC and Google working together has always been a thing as the Taiwanese company manufactured the Pixel phones from last year.

VIA: CTEE