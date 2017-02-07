There is no confirmation yet but there’s a rumor that Google is bringing back the Play Store to China. This is said to happen in partnership with NetEase. The latter is a Chinese Internet technology company that also recently offered deep strategy gaming for some games. It still is uncertain but if true, then developers will benefit from the development while Chinese consumers will be given more freedom and access to apps.

NetEase is believed to have approached Google this time to launch the Play Store. That is one exciting idea but we’re not setting up ourselves for disappointment yet. The Chinese government has frustrated Google because of the heavy censorship in the past.

It will be very interesting to see Google and the Chinese government finally working together in peace. Millions of consumers in China will greatly benefit from this change if ever. There may still be limits but imagine the possibilities.

The Chinese mobile users will have access to more apps. Developers then will have a bigger market. As for the Chinese government, this move will probably just make many people grateful to them. Let’s just wait and see if and when Google enters the Chinese market in a whole different way.

