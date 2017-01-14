Strategy games in Android are heavily simplified, this due to the lack of complicated control systems offered by the touch interface. If you’re used to RTS gaming on the PC platform, you might find Android RTS games a bit boring. To this end, NetEase is launching “Immortal Conquest”, and it aims to give players complex strategy gaming on Android.

Immortal Conquest has a unique proposition. It’s a terrain-based strategy game with players fighting for control in real-time for over a map with only 2 million pieces of land. You might laugh when we say “only” because 2 million is a big number, but think of how many players there are in free-to-play games and that number is actually tiny. Each parcel of this land becomes more and more valuable when more players come in and start playing.

As such, players will do the RTS standard tasks of collecting high value resources and building up your base. You can use your heroes to lead military units and take over other parcels of land. In this environment, alliances will be essential for control and resource gathering. The aim, of course, is to try and rule as much of the world as possible.

The game is now available in some territories like the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. You can try the download link below to see if it is available where you are. The game is free to play, and there are IAPs that make the game interesting.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store