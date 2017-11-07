The Google Play Store needs to be regularly updated to better serve the whole Android community. Developers and mobile users depend on it to get new apps and improvements to every program and features their devices have. As the tech giant works on the new Android Oreo Developer Preview, the Play Store also gets a slew of updates like the app size now showing below the icon. You may not see the information immediately on your phone but some users in India have noticed the change.

Download size info was added last year. This time, the Play shows app size for not just a few apps but for all or at least those appearing on the home screen of the Google Play Store. If you live in India, you will definitely see this change.

More countries will receive the similar Play Store update in the coming weeks. We’re assuming India needs to know the app size due to slow Internet connectivity in the emerging market. Such information will give consumers an idea what app will take up much space or take long to download. App size details may also help users know how much data might be used.

VIA: Reddit