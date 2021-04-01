More good news are available from the Google Play team. Just last December, we learned about the Google Play Pass extending to seven more countries. That was only a few weeks after learning that it’s coming to 24 more countries in Europe. If you’ve gotten for yourself an annual subscription to Google Play Pass, you may be happy to know that more games are available. Google Play Pass continues to help provide consumers a wide variety of digital content without the need for in-app purchases.

Literally, Google Play Pass is your “pass” to hundreds of games and apps sans any ads or other required payment or purchases. Google has listed a number of new titles you may enjoy.

• Dead Cells ($8.99)

• Football Manager 2021 ($8.99)

• Flockers ($1.99)

• Teslagrand ($6.99)

• The Gardens Between ($4.99)

• Forgotten Anne (Free)

• Star Wars: KOTOR ($9.99)

• Sago Mini School ($7.99)

Don’t mind the prices. These premium apps are offered FREE to you if you’re a Google Play Pass member or subscriber.

The company has also shared a comprehensive list of Google Play Pass titles available since February 1, 2021. They are as follows:

Premiering on Play Pass: EVO ISLAND, Fisti-Fluffs, SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game

Role Playing: Dungeon Village, WitchSpring3, Hero Generations

Education: English for Kids, Finger Paint Coloring Book, Happy Daycare Stories – School playhouse baby care, Kids Puzzles, Funny Animals #2 (full game), Mandala Coloring Pages, Sago Mini School, BabyMagica, Coloring Book+, Miffy’s World – Bunny Adventures

Strategy: Sheltered, EVO ISLAND

Action: Dead Cells, Mental Hospital IV – 3D Creepy & Scary Horror Game, Super Cat Tales 2, Slender Last Sleep

Arcade: Funky Karts, Orbia: Tap and Relax, Super Oscar Premium

Puzzle: Flockers, Gunhouse, Hamster Town, Shuttle Shuffle: Aliens Panic, Swapperoo, Faraway: Puzzle Escape, Mystic Pillars: A Story Based Puzzle Game, Pebble Universe

the Sequence, Stranger Cases: A Mystery Escape

Sports: Football Manager 2021 Mobile

Simulation: Game Dev Story

Casual: Mega Mall Story, Strawberry Shortcake Food Fair, Strawberry Shortcake Holiday Hair

Adventure: White Night