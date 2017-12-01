It’s that time of the year when Google lists all the top games on the Play Store. The “Best of 2017” includes all the apps, games, songs, movies, TV shows, and books that became popular within the Android community. Google is right on schedule, even earlier, in releasing the long list of the Best of the Best. So what’s the number one app this year? Any selfie addict’s favorite: Photo Editor.

The most popular game is ‘Super Mario Run‘ while ‘MOANA’ is the most popular movie. ‘Kendrick Lamar’s HUMBLE’ is the No. 1 song while ‘Game of Thrones’ maintains its reign as the Top TV Show. The top book this 2017 is ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson‘.

Here’s a rundown of all the top five titles for each category:

Most Popular New Apps of 2017. Photo Editor – Beauty Camera & Photo Filters, What The Forecast?!!, Boomerang, TopBuzz Video: Viral Videos, Funny GIFs &TV shows, and Yarn – Chat Fiction

Most Popular New Games of 2017. Super Mario Run, Bubble Witch 3 Saga, Magic Tiles 3, CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, and Ballz

Top Five Streamed Songs of 2017. HUMBLE. by Kendrick Lamar, Shape of You by Ed Sheeran, DNA. by Kendrick Lamar, Mask Off by Future, and Body Like A Back Road by Sam Hunt

Top Five Movies of 2017. Moana, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Wonder Woman (2017), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Doctor Strange

Top Five TV Shows of 2017. Game of Thrones, Rick and Morty, The Walking Dead, The Big Bang Theory, and Doctor Who

Top Five Books of 2017. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, It by Stephen King, The Battlemage by Taran Matharu, Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher, and Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

SOURCE: The Keyword