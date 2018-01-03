We’ve been talking on and off about Fuchsia, Google’s new(ish) operating system that it’s been working on for quite a bit of time now. There was an idea that it might be for internet-of-things (IoT) devices, and a lot of people certainly subscribed to that. But now it’s been spotted running on a Google Pixelbook, and we are asking questions again about what Fuchsia really is.

If you want a notebook equivalent to Google’s Pixel smartphones, you will want the Google Pixelbook. It’s a device with a notebook form factor powered by a robust 7th-gen Intel Core processor supported by either 8GB or 16GB RAM. The Pixelbook has a keyboard, a touchpad, and supports both a Google Pixelbook Pen (stylus) and touchscreen interaction – so it’s basically a high tech notebook.

The Pixelbook runs Chrome OS out of the box, but our friends over at SlashGear seems to have spotted one that runs Fuchsia OS. And in addition to the Pixelbook, Fuchsia also runs on the Acer Switch Alpha 12 and the mini PC kit Intel NUC. This is all wonderful for Fuchsia, but we still don’t have official word from Google on what it plans for this specific platform.

There just doesn’t seem to be any room for Fuchsia at the moment to replace what Google has on devices – either Android or Chrome OS. So it will take a bit more time of waiting, we think, for Google to finally come out and say what it plans for Fuchsia.

SOURCE: SlashGear