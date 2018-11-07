The Google Pixel Slate is about to roll out. It is expected to arrive as the device was recently spotted on FCC. We’ve seen the promotional videos but we have yet to know the exact release date. The slate is now available to buy from Best Buy, B&H, and directly on the Google Store. We’re assuming this is only for the United States. After almost a month since its launch, we’re only learning more about the 2-in-1 Chrome OS-powered device. The tech giant finally made the Pixel Slate up for pre-order on the online stores mentioned.

The Google Pixel Slate boasts a large 12.3-inch Molecular Display with 72% NTSC color, 3000 × 2000 pixel resolution, and 293 PPI. You can use a Pixelbook Pen on the display so you can be more productive.

If you pre-order now from Best Buy, you can receive the Chrome OS slate beginning November 22. If you’re getting one from the Google Store, you may receive it 2 to 3 weeks as listed.

Best Buy lists the Google Pixel Slate for $999 for the 128GB model. You can pay $55.50/monthly fee for 18 months. The 64GB and 256GB variants cost $799 ($44.39/mo) and $1,599 ($88.84/mo), respectively.

B&H also lists the slate with the same prices. No start date of shipment has been given but it’s coming soon. As for Google, you can add Preferred Care for $149, Pixel Slate Keyboard ($199), and the $99 Pixelbook Pen. Other accessories sold at the Google Store include a $60 45W USB-C Power Adapter plus the Incipio Esquire Series Folio.

Buy the Google Pixel Slate from Best Buy or B&H.

VIA: SlashGear