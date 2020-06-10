The Google Pixel 4a and the Android 11 Beta may already be delayed but we have some good news for real fans of the Pixel lineup. The Pixel portfolio is said to be growing as shipments last quarter increased by 52%. Now that is impressive because we usually don’t hear from Google about the Pixel phone numbers. The information wasn’t from the tech giant though. It was only shared by IDC’s Associate VP and Devices EMEA executive Francisco Jeronimo (@jeronimo). The increase noted was year-on-year so we can say 2019 has been pretty good for the Pixel phone series, at least, in Europe.

The report includes strong performances in Japan, the US, and Western Europe. The Pixel is said to have surpassed the number of OnePlus phones shipped. Numbers have improved but we won’t see the phones joining the Top 10 Rank anytime soon.

The Google Pixel line has been around since 2016. The company started with the Pixel and Pixel XL duo. The two were then followed by the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 4 phones and with their XL variants. It’s not clear what Pixel phone model helped hit the 7.2 million shipments as there is no breakdown provided.

For 2020, there is the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5. The Pixel 4a is said to arrive alone as no Pixel 4a XL will be available.

The Pixel 5 series is due in the latter part of the year. This means Google still has time to improve on the next-gen Android phone model. It will run on Android 11 so expect new features and major improvements.