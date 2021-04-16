Google is working on a new pair of the Pixel Buds. We are almost certain about that. A couple of weeks ago, we mentioned the tech giant may be releasing a more affordable Pixel Buds A. It was then soon leaked in a Google Nest mailing list in green color. The Pixel Buds line is actually due for a new model after the first Pixel Buds pair was released around this time last year. The presence of a new model was made public after the Pixel Buds app update revealed some hints.

It was mentioned to probably be ditching the swiping gesture when adjusting volume. There is no official announcement from Google but the app’s code has references to upcoming features. Spotting the features on the code doesn’t always mean they are final and official. The Android team could only just be testing these features.

Google Pixel Buds app is ready for an update. Wait for the 1.0.367372739. This version, when the app is scrutinized, mentions a “type_two” device. The Pixel Buds A is believed to be the next-gen earbuds because the Pixel Buds 2020 was known as “type_one”.

Some changes have been noted like the absence of a charging indicator inside the case. Some features are believed to be removed as well like the “swipe_backward” and the “swipe_forward”.

Swiping gestures may be gone. If that happens, we imagine many people will not be happy. The affordable price of the Pixel Buds A may, however, may make a difference and make Google sell more pairs.