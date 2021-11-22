Now that the Pixel 6 series is out and the phones are getting reviewed and reported with some issues, it is time for the next round of rumors to begin. The next major smartphone offering from the tech giant is the Pixel 6a. No, it won’t be the Pixel Fold phone yet. Plans for the Google foldable phone are believed to be put on hold for now for several reasons. The Pixel 6a phone may be the next device to be revealed by Google as another mid-range phone.

A new set of image renders has surfaced over the weekend. The images show off a punch-hole cutout in the front display for the selfie camera. The rear camera module is similar to the Pixel 6 smartphones so expect a bridge-like camera design.

There will be a dual rear camera setup 6.2-inch flat OLED display with an on-sceen fingerprint sensor. We don’t think the Google Tensor chip will be used because it will be a mid-range device. Perhaps Google will use a Snapdragon 778G or release a mid-range version of the Tensor SoC.

The Google Pixel 6a may offer max of 128GB onboard storage, 6GB or 8GB RAM, or Android 12. With Android 12, this means up to five years of security updates and three years of major OS upgrades.

The main camera system may come with a single LED flash. The glass back and a dual-tone finish may still be implemented. Basically, the design of the Pixel 6a will be similar to the Pixel 6 but specs will be lower.

Expect to see a power button and volume rocker on the right. The USB type-C port and two grilles for the mic and a speaker are placed at the bottom. The SIM card slot is positioned on the left of the phone. Antenna cutouts are shown on all sides.