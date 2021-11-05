It’s time for us to know if the new Google Pixel 6 Pro Camera exceeds our expectation. The flagship smartphone has already reached DxOMark. While it’s not the ultimate review site, we can have an idea how the device will fare in real life. The camera performance is important and we value DxOMark’s words as they tell us what to expect. The last device we featured here reviewed by the site was the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders. Before that, there was the Huawei P50 Pro taking the top spot.

The Huawei premium flagship is still on top of the list, followed by the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. The new Pixel 6 Pro isn’t anywhere on the top five but in sixth place with a score of 135. It’s just a point shy from the Huawei Mate 40 Pro’s 136 that has been listed since October last year.

The Pixel 6 Pro boasts premium camera specs and features. There are three cameras: 50MP primary with 1.85 aperture (OIS, Dual PDAF) + 2.5 MP ultra-wide with 2.2-aperture + 48MP telephoto with 3.5-aperture lens, OIS, and PDAF. The system also uses a laser detection autofocus sensor (LDAF) and LED flash. It can do 4K video recording at 30/60fps.

Final score is 135 (143 Photo, 71 Zoom, 115 Video). Other specs of the smartphone include a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO screen, QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Google Tensor chip, and 512GB storage (max). The phone boasts a Magic Eraser tool, Night Sight and HDR+, Live HDR+, more video stabilization, and real-time tone mapping.

DxOMark listed a number of great things about the Pixel 6 Pro camera. It shows good detail in indoor and bright light photos and videos. You will also notice good shadow detail and contrast.

Colors in photo and video are also nice and accurate. Long range tele shots usually deliver excellent details. When it comes to videos, stabilization is effective. You will also notice good exposure and wide dynamic range in video.

The Pixel 6 Pro camera isn’t perfect. You may be disappointed in some areas like those noise in indoor and low-light photos. Blurry background subjects in group shots usually result from narrow depth of field.

Bokeh shots may show depth estimation errors and instabilities. There may also be noise and color instabilities in videos. Video autofocus in low light may be unstable occasionally. Don’t expect much from the ultra-wide camera as it is not as wide as competition.