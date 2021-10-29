With the launch of the Pixel 6 series comes a number of new Android features. That’s what usually happens when it comes Pixel devices. New features and enhancements are introduced. In the past week, we’ve been learning more about other Android and Pixel features. There’s the Pixel Pass all-in-one subscription plan, Call Screen, camera features powered by Google Tensor, enhanced mobile security, and the Android 12 Security Hub. There’s also that Magic Eraser tool in Google Photos.

The Magic Eraser tool is for real. Not many people could see the feature yet but apparently, it already works in Google Photos 5.24 even on non-Pixel 6 devices. Google is slowly rolling out the updates which means other Android devices will get this special feature.

The Magic Eraser is a special tool that removes unwanted objects or persons in a photo. It is indeed a “magic eraser” that takes out the distraction from an image. There are other similar features or mobile apps but one is native on the Pixel 6 via the Google Photos.

An update to the Google Photos brings the simple-to-use editing tool. It doesn’t just work on new photos but also on old ones saved on your Google Photos account or device. This means pictures and images capture using non-Pixel phones can also be edited.

The results may differ but it works. Several Google Photos users (version 5.24) have successfully tried the tool. It seems to work on other Android phones too and not just the Pixel 6.

The Google Magic Eraser tool is partially possible with the Google Tensor chip. It works with the help of AI. But then a phone doesn’t really need the Tensor to work because yes, the Magic Eraser also works on a non-Pixel 6 phone as per some experts.