The Google Pixel 6 series is still alive. We may be hearing a number of issues and problems but Google is determined to fix them all. A couple of weeks ago, Google tried fixing a critical 911 bug barring users from contacting emergency services. That was after some Pixel devices were reportedly dialling 911 on a reboot loop. Another problem expected to get a fix is that connectivity problem especially since Google already acknowledged the issue. We’re also looking forward to that Face Unlock feature to arrive.

In mid-December, Google rolled out the December update for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro with improvements. It was supposed to bring new features and enhancements but it was later on pulled by Google. There have been several reports of low signal strength not only in the United States but also in other countries.

The Google Pixel 6 January update is here. The tech giant has just published the OTA images over the weekend. Hopefully, this update will put an end to all the problems. This brings most of the things from the December version but with improvements.

Specifically, a patch concerning the 911 error is included. Cast volume controls have also been added once again. To be clear, the December patch that was discontinued was important. It delivered over a hundred improvements that lead to a more stable mobile experience.

The last release may have been buggy for some but it brought numerous changes and improvements. If you own a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you may get the latest update from HERE.