Google had, for an undisclosed reason, delayed the December update for its flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones earlier this month. Now, after a week’s delay from the scheduled date, Google has finally rolled out the most anticipated update for both the Pixel 6 series phones. Alongside the new features in the December 2021 update, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro get several fixes and improvements.

The areas of improvement brought to the phones include better stability, performance, and connectivity amid a few others. Interestingly, the older pixel phones (Pixel 3a to 5a) began receiving the update last week, and it is only now rolled out for the Pixel 6 series.

Google doesn’t mention why it needed more time to deliver the update for the Pixel 6 series, but now that it’s rolling out, it will include all the new features that are promised. Users should have begun receiving notifications for the update on their devices.

If you haven’t already, you can check your Android version (should be updated to Android 12 to receive the latest software update). It’s likely that the rollout of the update may take a few days (depending on the region you’re in) to reach your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro.

Some of the notable changes that users are going to appreciate include the improvement in the performance and stability of the fingerprint sensor and the camera. Alongside, the update also includes fixes for reported screen flickering and the performance of battery and thermals of the Pixel phones.

The update also makes possible the full 23W wireless charging on Pixel 6 Pro from the Pixel Stand 2. If there is a particular bug that has been troubling your phone, you can check for the entire changelog and see if there is a solution to your problem in this much-anticipated software update.